In his second round at the 3M Open, Ricky Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Barnes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Barnes hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Barnes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Barnes to 4 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Barnes got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Barnes to 2 under for the round.