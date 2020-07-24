-
-
Richy Werenski putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Richy Werenski hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Michael Thompson; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Richy Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Richy Werenski at 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.