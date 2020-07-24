-
Rich Beem shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Rich Beem hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Beem finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Beem got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beem to 1 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Beem chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beem to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Beem's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beem to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Beem had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beem to 2 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Beem had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beem to 1 under for the round.
