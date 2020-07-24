-
-
Rhein Gibson shoots 9-over 80 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day in 150th at 10 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gibson had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On his third stroke on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Gibson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his quadruple bogey. He hit his seventh onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gibson to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.