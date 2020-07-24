-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cabrera Bello got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Cabrera Bello had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
