Peter Uihlein shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Uihlein's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Uihlein had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
