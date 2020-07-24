-
-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Peter Malnati makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 142nd at 4 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.