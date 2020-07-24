In his second round at the 3M Open, Peter Kuest hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kuest finished his day tied for 115th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Kuest chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kuest at even-par for the round.

Kuest had a 355-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kuest to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kuest had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuest to even for the round.

Kuest got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kuest to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kuest's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Kuest chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuest to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kuest's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to even-par for the round.