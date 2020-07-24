-
-
Paul Casey shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Paul Casey’s approach to 7 feet leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Paul Casey hits his 178-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Paul Casey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
Casey got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Casey's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.