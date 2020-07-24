Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Patton Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire's tee shot went 158 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kizzire's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.