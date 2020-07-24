In his second round at the 3M Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

Rodgers hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Rodgers chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.