Pat Perez shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Highlights
Pat Perez makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Perez's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
