Parker McLachlin shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Parker McLachlin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his round tied for 121st at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
McLachlin got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, McLachlin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McLachlin to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, McLachlin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, McLachlin's 185 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
McLachlin his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McLachlin to 2 over for the round.
