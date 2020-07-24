Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Watney got to the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt to save par. This put Watney at 1 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Watney hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watney had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.