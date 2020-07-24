-
-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Nelson Ledesma hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 144th at 5 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Ledesma's his second shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.