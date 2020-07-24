-
-
Michael Thompson shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Thompson makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Richy Werenski; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Thompson hit his 77 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Thompson's 212 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.