In his second round at the 3M Open, Michael Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Michael Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Michael Kim at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim's his second shot went 37 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.