-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, Gligic hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Gligic's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.