In his second round at the 3M Open, Michael Gellerman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gellerman finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Michael Gellerman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gellerman hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This put Gellerman at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Gellerman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gellerman at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gellerman's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gellerman's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.