  • Max Homa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa birdies No. 3 in Round 2 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.