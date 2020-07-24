-
Max Homa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa birdies No. 3 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
Homa got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Homa's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
