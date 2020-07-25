Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwab had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schwab's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schwab's 183 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.