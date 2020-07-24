  • Matthew Wolff putts well in round two of the 3M Open

  • Check out some of the best and most unique golf swings on the PGA TOUR in 2020 traced by Konica Minolta Swing Vision technology, including Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.
    Features

    Tracing some of the game's best swings

    Check out some of the best and most unique golf swings on the PGA TOUR in 2020 traced by Konica Minolta Swing Vision technology, including Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.