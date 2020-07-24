-
-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Features
Tracing some of the game's best swings
Check out some of the best and most unique golf swings on the PGA TOUR in 2020 traced by Konica Minolta Swing Vision technology, including Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wolff finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Charl Schwartzel; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wolff's 76 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.