In his second round at the 3M Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, NeSmith's 189 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.