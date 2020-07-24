-
-
Matt Every shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Matt Every hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Every's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Every hit his 89 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
Every got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.