In his second round at the 3M Open, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 150th at 8 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Trainer got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Trainer's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Trainer's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 5 over for the round.