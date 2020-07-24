Mark Anderson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 88th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Anderson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Anderson's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Anderson hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Anderson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.