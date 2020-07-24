Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, List hit his 261 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 1 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left List to 1 over for the round.