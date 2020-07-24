  • Luke Donald shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Luke Donald makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Luke Donald makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.