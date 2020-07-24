Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 118th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Donald hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

Donald got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Donald had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Donald's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Donald reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Donald at 1 under for the round.