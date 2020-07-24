In his second round at the 3M Open, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round in 152nd at 6 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Glover hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 199 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Glover's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.