Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a 334 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kyoung-Hoon Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
