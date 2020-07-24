In his second round at the 3M Open, Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Stanley's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stanley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.