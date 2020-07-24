-
Kristoffer Ventura putts himself to an even-par second round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Kristoffer Ventura hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Kristoffer Ventura's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to even-par for the round.
