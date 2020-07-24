-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Kramer Hickok's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Hickok went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hickok's his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
