Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Highlights
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Mitchell's his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
