K.J. Choi hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Choi had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Choi chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Choi's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Choi's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Choi had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

Choi hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Choi had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.