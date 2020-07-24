In his second round at the 3M Open, Josh Teater hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Teater's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Teater hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Teater had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Teater hit his 76 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Teater got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.