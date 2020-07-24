In his second round at the 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Joseph Bramlett's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett's his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Bramlett his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bramlett had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.