Jonathan Byrd putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Jonathan Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Byrd's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Byrd had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
