-
-
Johnson Wagner shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Johnson Wagner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wagner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.
Wagner hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.