John Senden shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, John Senden hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Senden chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Senden hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Senden to 1 under for the round.
