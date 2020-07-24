-
-
John Merrick shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
-
Highlights
John Merrick sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, John Merrick makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
John Merrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Merrick finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Merrick had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Merrick's 172 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Merrick to 3 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Merrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Merrick at 4 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 3 under for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Merrick chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merrick to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.