In his second round at the 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Vegas finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Jhonattan Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Vegas's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.