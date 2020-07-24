-
Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Jason Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Dufner hit his 87 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
