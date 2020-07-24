Jamie Lovemark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lovemark chipped in his fourth from 16 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lovemark at 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Lovemark had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 1 under for the round.