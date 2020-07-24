Jake Kneen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kneen finished his round tied for 152nd at 7 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Kneen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kneen to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kneen's tee shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kneen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kneen to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Kneen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kneen to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kneen's his second shot went 39 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kneen got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kneen to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kneen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kneen to 2 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kneen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kneen at 1 over for the round.