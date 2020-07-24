J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Spaun hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.