In his second round at the 3M Open, Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 141st at 6 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Mahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.

Mahan missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Mahan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 2 over for the round.

Mahan got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mahan to 4 over for the round.