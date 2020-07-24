-
-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 147th at 7 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the water, Swafford hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Swafford got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.