Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
July 24, 2020
In his second round at the 3M Open, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 10 under; and Tony Finau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Norlander his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
