In his second round at the 3M Open, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 141st at 6 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.